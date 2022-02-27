PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Students will be heading back to the classroom on Monday after February break.

On Sunday, Providence Public Schools held two vaccination clinics with the hopes of getting more students vaccinated against COVID-19.

Only 34 percent of Providence students are currently vaccinated, compared to the state average of 48 percent.

“We have to increase our numbers as a district so we can feel we are doing the right thing by the kids, keeping our mitigations up as we increase the number of vaccinated students,” Education Commissioner Angelica Infante-Green said.

Rates among eligible elementary school students sits at just 15-percent in the city.

Providence Interim Superintendent Javier Montañez, who also at Sunday’s clinic, stressed the importance of outreach to families.

“Making sure we’re giving the resources and information that our community will teach parents to get our students vaccinated and boosted,” he said. “This is one of the safest tools we have to fight the COVID-19. It’s been tested, proved, it’s safe, it’s effective, and we want to make sure everyone has the opportunity to get vaccinated.”

So far, at least a dozen other school districts from all corners of Rhode Island are giving schools the option to no longer require masks after March 4. But due to low vaccination rates, the state-controlled Providence Public School will be keeping masking in place beyond that date.

“At the end of the day our health is more important then how a mask makes us feel, if it protects us right now then that’s what we’re going to do in this district,” Infante-Green said.

Meanwhile, many school districts in Southeastern Massachusetts plan to make masks optional when students return on Feb. 28.