PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Public School District said in a statement Sunday that two schools will close down next year.

The announcement comes after a tweet from the Providence Teachers Union.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Providence Public School District said, “Had they bothered to reach out before tweeting, union leadership would know that the plan to take two run-down facilities offline next year will not result in any teacher layoffs.”

The spokesperson also said more details will be released in the coming days.

“The communications rollout plan will now begin early this coming week. Until our educators, families, and the School Board are fully informed, we will not be commenting any further on specifics.”