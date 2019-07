PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Public Safety Complex, which houses police and fire, briefly lost power Sunday night.

It happened around 7 p.m. and lasted until 8:30 p.m.

Commissioner Steven Pare said crews were able to get the station running on generator power.

Emergency calls through 911 and dispatch were never impacted, according to Pare.

Providence Public Safety Complex lost power from 7pm until 830pm. All emergency calls continued to be answered and dispatched. We are on generator power. Working to restore power from the grid. No public safety delay or impact. SMP — Pvd Public Safety (@PvdPublicSafety) June 17, 2019

There’s no word on what caused the outage, which appeared to be isolated to the public safety complex.