Providence protest held in ‘solidarity’ with Kenosha

Providence

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Protesters marched through the streets of Providence on Sunday night in solidarity with Kenosha, Wisconsin.

At least fifty people gathered outside Central High School around eight o’clock, before marching towards the Providence Public Safety Complex. Some wore helmets and goggles, and carried shields and signs reading, “no justice, no peace.”

Protesters said they are holding the rally in solidarity for Kenosha and Jacob Blake. The city of Kenosha has been roiled by protests since Blake, a black man, was shot several times in the back by police last weekend.

