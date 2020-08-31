Providence protest held in ‘solidarity’ with Kenosha

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Protesters marched through the streets of Providence on Sunday night in solidarity with Kenosha, Wisconsin.

At least fifty people gathered outside Central High School around eight o’clock, before marching towards the Providence Public Safety Complex. Some wore helmets and goggles, and carried shields and signs reading, “no justice, no peace.”

#NOW Protesters taking to Westminster Street blocking traffic at points and chanting Black Lives Matter and whose streets, our streets. They are heading to the Providence Public Safety Complex @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/ZR6ApZWXjm — Brittany Schaefer (@BrittanyTVNews) August 31, 2020

Protesters said they are holding the rally in solidarity for Kenosha and Jacob Blake. The city of Kenosha has been roiled by protests since Blake, a black man, was shot several times in the back by police last weekend.