Providence probationary officer fired after crashing into trooper’s cruiser

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The Providence Police Department has decided not to hire the off-duty officer who hit a Rhode Island State Police cruiser earlier this month.

A spokeswoman for the department tells Eyewitness News that probationary officer Stephen Kennedy was relieved of his duties on Thursday.

Kennedy, according to Rhode Island State Police, lost control of his vehicle on I-95 North near the Airport Connector and crashed into Trooper Dan O’Neil’s cruiser, which was parked in the breakdown lane.

The resulting crash injured everyone involved, including K9s Ruby and Koda, who were in the backseat of O’Neil’s cruiser.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and it’s unclear at this time whether Kennedy will be facing any charges.