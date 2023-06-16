PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The capital city is gearing up for a busy weekend full of celebrations.

Federal Hill will be packed this weekend for the 6th Annual Summer Festival.

Rick Simone, president of the Federal Hill Commerce Association, tells 12 News the festival kicks off the busy summer season.

The festival offers a variety of live performances and Al Fresco dining at more than 28 Federal Hill restaurants.

But that’s not the only celebration taking place.

The capital city will host its 47th Annual PrideFest on Saturday, which will include performances, nearly 300 vendors and the Illuminated Light Parade that weaves through downtown.

Rhode Island Pride President Rodney Davis estimates that last year’s PrideFest brought more than 120,000 people to the city.

“It’s not about hate, it’s about acceptance,” Davis said. “Not inclusion, but expansion. We want everyone to be able to be a part of it.”

Gary Jecques, also known as Ladiva Jonz, described PrideFest as the “Black Friday” of the LGBTQ+ community.

“This is one of our biggest weekends,” Jecques said.

Rhode Island PrideFest officially begins Saturday at the new Providence Innovation District Park. Festival gates open at 11 a.m. and the celebration itself will run until 7:30 p.m. The Illuminated Light Parade will step off from Washington and Empire streets at 8 p.m.

The Summer Festival got underway Friday night and will continue through Sunday.