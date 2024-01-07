PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It was a snowy night in Providence on Saturday, but moving into Sunday, the storm was still affecting the city.

12 News Reporter Lauren Brill spoke with Mayor Brett Smiley about the freezing temperatures that were incoming.

“Our biggest concern at this point is it’s about to get much colder. It’s been right around the freezing point for the last 24 hours,” Smiley said. “It’s going to drop to the low 20’s in Providence tonight and so any moisture on the ground is going to freeze. It’s going to be a little slippery.”

Smiley also reminded residents to shovel their sidewalks to make it safer to walk around.