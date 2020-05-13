Providence postpones Thursday’s tax sale amid pandemic

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The city of Providence is postponing its tax sale scheduled for Thursday, amid concerns about notice and participation in the planned virtual auction.

With many city functions shut down, Providence was initially still planning to go forward with the sale of hundreds of delinquent properties using a virtual platform called CivicSource, rather than the typical in-person auction.

The company was issued an $8,000 contract in April, which did not go out to public bid because it was considered an emergency purchase related to COVID-19. It was approved by the Board of Contract and Supply on April 13.

At that meeting, Providence’s Chief Financial Officer Larry Mancini said the city was dependent upon the revenue from the tax sale, and time was of the essence to get a qualified company capable of conducting the auction online.

The auction was originally set to begin at 10 a.m. Thursday. It’s unclear when it will now take place, but spokesperson Emily Crowell said it is still expected to be conducted online. The cost of the CivicSource contract will be submitted for federal reimbursement as a COVID-19 expense.

The city also spent more than $19,000 advertising the list of delinquent properties in the Providence Journal in late April. Properties are put on the list if they haven’t made any tax payments for a year, or have a large tax balance from last year, according to Crowell.

Asked in April why the tax sale would go on despite the COVID-19 crisis, Crowell noted that the property owners are delinquent on taxes due more than a year ago, prior to financial problems caused by the pandemic, not this year’s tax bill.

But City Councilman Michael Correia said he thought taxpayers should still be given more time to get their payments up to date.

“During these difficult times, it seems prudent that we allow our constituents extra time to make payments that they may have otherwise made had City Hall been open,” Councilman Correia said in a statement. “This does not mean that residents should not be paying their property taxes in a timely fashion, but in the absence of being able to make payments in person, I felt that we should delay Thursday’s proceedings.”

Taxpayers are still able to make payments in person using a drop box at City Hall, though they cannot enter the building to visit the tax collector’s office. Payments can also be made online and through the mail.

Correia said he was pleased the administration delayed the tax sale, “allowing property owners extra time to pay their back taxes and to keep their homes.”

Crowell said there was also a concern about people being able to register and participate in the virtual auction, leading to the decision to delay.

Mayor Jorge Elorza’s administration gave a bit of a break to property owners for this year’s taxes because of the pandemic, waiving late fees and interest until June 30 for tax bills that were due April 24.

