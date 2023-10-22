PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A woman is facing assault charges, after she allegedly kicked and bit a police officer early on Sunday morning.

Providence Police Colonel Oscar Perez says an officer was patrolling near Atwells Avenue when they heard screaming outside a club.

A security guard was refusing to let 27-year-old Taylor Martone back into the establishment. Both Martone and the security guard refused to cooperate with police.

When police ordered Martone to leave the area, she allegedly hit another officer in the face two times.

When officers then tried to take Martone into custody, she allegedly kicked the same officer and then bit his arm, leaving puncture wounds.

The officer was treated at the hospital and released.

Martone is charged with felony assault, simple assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

According to Perez, the business where the incident took place will go before the Providence board of licenses.