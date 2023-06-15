PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence officials will soon give an update after arresting the man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting over the weekend.

Mayor Brett Smiley and Col. Oscar Perez have scheduled a news conference for 9 a.m. Thursday.

Watch it live right here on WPRI.com.

After several days on the run, officers found 19-year-old Kevin Giron at an apartment on Union Avenue Wednesday.

Giron is accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Juan Carlos Morales at John Donigan Memorial Park Saturday night.

According to police, a group of men were at the park when at some point, Morales walked away with Giron and then the shooting occurred.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.