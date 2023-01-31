PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are set to provide an update Tuesday afternoon on the Prudence Avenue homicide investigation.

According to police, a woman was shot and killed inside a home on Monday afternoon. Maj. David Lapatin told 12 News her death the first homicide of the year in the capital city.

Police said they had a suspect in custody but had not filed any charges.

A spokesperson for Providence police said Lapatin will also give details on a recent investigative operation. The media briefing is slated for 1 p.m.

