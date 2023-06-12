PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are continuing to investigate a deadly shooting that occurred in the city Saturday night.

Officers responding to John Donigian Memorial Park found 19-year-old Juan Carlos Morales suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Providence Police Col. Oscar Perez said there is a person of interest but no arrests have been made.

Perez said a group of men gathered at the park when at some point, Morales walked away from the group with the suspect and then the shooting occurred.

Morales was an immigrant, Perez added.

“Just another person coming to this country trying to make a change in his life and unfortunately lost his life Saturday night,” Perez said.

On Sunday, a memorial was set up for the Morales with candles and balloons.

This marks the city’s sixth homicide of the year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.