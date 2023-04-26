PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A 22-year-old man is expected to appear in court Wednesday after stabbing three people, including his 8-year-old nephew, in Providence.

Maj. David Lapatin said a 73-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man were watching television in their Reynolds Street apartment around 10 p.m. Tuesday when they heard screaming coming from another room.

The man and woman went to see what was happening and found the 8-year-old boy covered in blood and 22-year-old Victor Espinal holding a knife, Lapatin said.

When they ran toward Espinal, they were attacked and also stabbed, Lapatin added.

The man was eventually able to get the knife out of Espinal’s hand, threw it out of his reach and waited for officers to arrive.

Officers on scene found Espinal in a bedroom and eventually placed him under arrest. He has been charged with three counts of felony assault and resisting arrest.

“It’s early in the investigation but there could have been some mental health issues or something that was drug-ignited, we don’t know yet,” Lapatin said.

Lapatin said the boy had surgery and they believe he is in stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation.