PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence officials have scheduled a noon news conference on Wednesday to release new crime statistics recorded over the summer.

Mayor Jorge Elorza, Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré, and Col. Hugh Clements plan to discuss the trends they’re seeing, as well as ongoing initiatives to to combat crime and get guns off the streets.

12 News plans to live stream the 12 p.m. briefing right here on WPRI.com.

Police say firearms they seized over the summer will be on display.

In July, police had taken 134 guns off of the street which was ahead of the pace of the 210 total firearms taken off the street last year.

Providence leaders credited “great police work” for crime being down since the height of the pandemic. Their mid-year crime report and data showed gun-related crime was on the decline.

In the first six months of 2022, data showed there were 15 shooting incidents, down from 25 reported during that time frame last year. The number of shooting victims was also down to 19 compared to 35 at that time last year.