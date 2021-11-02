PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police continue to investigate after a man was shot and killed inside a Broad Street laundromat last month.

Major David Lapatin said it appeared to be a robbery attempt on Oct. 12 that led to the shooting death of 38-year-old Melvin Ricardo Perez Reyes.

Lapatin has scheduled a news conference for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to provide information on the homicide.

According to police, the suspect put a gun to Perez Reyes’ back and demanded that he hand over the jewelry around his neck. When he refused, police said there was a struggle and the gun went off.

Perez Reyes was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

