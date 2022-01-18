PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police continue to investigate the city’s first homicide of the year.

Major David Lapatin has scheduled a 10 a.m. briefing to provide an update on the investigation.

Officers were called to the intersection of Elmwood and Potter avenues early Sunday morning for reports of a shooting and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims died from his injuries, while the other was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital. The second man’s condition is unknown at this time.

At this time, it’s unclear what led up to the shooting, and no arrests have been made.

The deadly shooting follows one of the capital city’s deadliest years since 2009.