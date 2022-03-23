PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead in a home early Tuesday morning.

Major David Lapatin has scheduled an 11 a.m. briefing to provide an update on the investigation.

Detectives were seen investigating at the Parkis Avenue home on Tuesday.

A memorial was placed on the front steps for the victim, who has not yet been identified.

At this time it’s unclear what occurred, and no arrests have been announced.