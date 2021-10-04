PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — Providence police plan to give an update Monday as they investigate a homicide that took place over the weekend.

Two men, ages 22 and 29, were shot early Sunday morning outside a home on Glasglow Street, according to police.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. On Monday, police confirmed it was a homicide, but did not specify which of the victims died.

Major David Lapatin has scheduled a briefing for 1 p.m. Watch it live using the video player above.

Lapatin is also expected to provide updates on two other shootings: one that killed a 19-year-old man on Academy Avenue back in February, and one they said stemmed from an apparent road rage incident on Atwells Avenue late last month.