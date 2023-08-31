PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are set to announce the outcome of a months-long undercover investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics.

Col. Oscar Perez, Maj. David Lapatin and Mayor Brett Smiley are holding a press conference at 9 a.m. to announce the details.

Police say the investigation took place in Kennedy Plaza and several people were charged with organized possession and distribution of illegal narcotics

The announcement comes on the same day as International Overdose Awareness Day.