PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police seized seven off-road vehicles Wednesday night, including ATVs, dirt bikes and unregistered scooters.

The operation is part of a larger effort by Providence city officials to get these illegal vehicles off the streets. So far this year, police have confiscated 36 ATVs and dirt bikes, according to a spokesperson for the department.

Police said they also arrested a domestic stabbing suspect during the operation.

A city ordinance allows police to seize and destroy illegal off-road vehicles.

Providence police are asking the public to contribute any information they may have about the storage of these vehicles or meeting locations for riders.

The ATV Tip Line at (401) 680-8288 can be used to report information.

To report illegal vehicles currently on the road, call (401) 272-3121.