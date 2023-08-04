PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police will stop running Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) inspections at the Providence Public Safety Complex at the end of August, the city announced Friday.

City officials cited the increased availability of VIN checks and a decline in demand at the West Fountain Street facility as reasons for the closure. They noted that licensed car dealerships are now able to perform those inspections in Rhode Island.

VIN checks are required to register a vehicle that has a title from or was previously registered in another state.

Any current appointments at the Providence Public Safety Complex will be honored, the city said, but residents won’t be able to schedule any future appointments.

Customize Your Notifications: Choose which 12 News topics you want to be alerted about »