Providence Police Sgt. Hanley to stand trial for assault Wednesday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Police Sgt. Joseph Hanley is set to be tried on Wednesday on accusations that he kicked, punched and kneeled on the neck of a man named Rishod Gore after arresting him last year.

Prosecutors plan to argue at the trial before Judge Brian Goldman in Providence District Court that Hanley called Gore an “animal” and a “savage” during the assault, after pulling him out of the passenger seat of a car and handcuffing him on the ground in the Federal Hill neighborhood last April.

The defense, in turn, plans to present expert testimony that Hanley used “reasonable and necessary” force toward Gore during the arrest, according to court filings.

The incident took place minutes after police arrested a different man for a domestic disturbance inside a home on Knight Street. Prosecutors said after the suspect was taken away in a cruiser, Hanley and two other officers walked to Tell Street and pulled Gore out of a black BMW.

The impetus for the arrest, prosecutors wrote in a pre-trial memo filed last week, appeared to be that Hanley thought Gore had yelled profanities at the officers responding to the domestic disturbance.

“Don’t call the cops out from a block away tough guy,” the document quotes Hanley as saying on body-worn camera video during the alleged assault, which will be entered into evidence at the trial.

Hanley’s alleged actions initially garnered little attention during the height of the first coronavirus surge in Rhode Island. While police placed Hanley on paid leave in April 2020, they did not publicly disclose the incident until a month later, after Hanley was charged with misdemeanor assault by Attorney General Peter Neronha’s office.

Providence police subsequently declined to release the body camera footage of the events, citing the fact that it was part of an ongoing criminal prosecution. (The department generally releases body camera video, which is considered a public record.)

The video of the alleged assault was ultimately made public in November by Jose Batista, former executive director of the Providence External Review Authority. PERA, which has oversight over the Providence Police Department, obtained the video through a subpoena after police also would not share the video with the public board.

The PERA board later fired Batista for releasing the video, and Hanley unsuccessfully tried to get a judge to dismiss the case because the footage came out ahead of trial.

The video significantly raised the public profile of the case. It shows Hanley with his knee on Gore’s neck, kicking him and also appearing to stand on his calves while Gore is still on the ground in handcuffs. Gore is a Black man, while Hanley is white.

The video shows Gore ask, “are you serious?” Hanley replies: “Yeah I’m serious, you [expletive] tough guy.”

Gore repeatedly asks in the video what he did to warrant the arrest, which neither Hanley nor the other officers answer. He was later charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, but both charges were dropped by prosecutors.

Gore also reached a $50,000 settlement with the city.

Gore is among the witnesses expected to testify at the trial, along with the woman who was in the driver’s seat of the car police pulled him from leading up to the alleged assault. Other witnesses prosecutors could call include three patrol officers present for Gore’s arrest — Abraham Lugo, Mark Hubbard and Vincent Lopez — and the lead investigator on the Hanley case, Sgt. Paul Zienowicz of the Office of Professional Responsibility.

A civilian who recorded another angle of the incident on a cell phone is also on the witness list.

Hanley’s attorney Michael Colucci has submitted the name of just one expert witness named Charles DiChiara, a Waltham, Mass., police officer who trains police officers in Massachusetts on use of force.

The Attorney General’s Office said if DiChiara is called to the stand, they may call retired Central Falls Police Chief Daniel Barzykowski as an expert witness to rebut his testimony.

It is not yet clear if Hanley will take the stand in his own defense.

The bench trial is not expected to be long — perhaps lasting only a few days — with Judge Goldman rendering the verdict.

Misdemeanor assault carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a $1,000 fine.

Hanley’s job is also on the line, with a conviction likely making it easier for the city to fire him, as Mayor Jorge Elorza and Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré have already said they want to do.

Hanley is currently on unpaid suspension from the Police Department after being paid for the first six months of his suspension following the alleged assault, as required by the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights. Hanley unsuccessfully sought to have his full pay restored in a separate civil action that was denied by a R.I. Superior Court judge last week.