PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Providence Police will be providing more information Tuesday regarding a recent arrest in a sexual assault case.

Lindsay Lague, a spokesperson for the department, said Major David Lapatin will be holding a media briefing regarding the investigation at 3 p.m.

Lague said the person who was arrested is charged with first-degree sexual assault, and further charges are pending as the investigation continues.

12 News plans to stream the briefing. Watch it live in the video player above.