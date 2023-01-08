PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Police seized multiple guns and ammunition on Saturday.

Police say two officers were working near Manton Avenue and Atwells Avenue when they saw a car driving erratically.

The car was pulled over and as officers approached vehicle, the driver put the car in reverse and nearly hit a police cruiser, and drove away.

After fleeing the scene, the driver crashed into at least two other cars before hitting a tree

The suspects then tried to get away on foot, but were later arrested. One of the suspects was caught while attempting to hide inside a local business.

Police said they seized two guns along with ammunition inside the car the suspects were driving in.