Providence police seize 13 off-road vehicles, arrest 5 riders as crackdown efforts increase

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One day after Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza announced increased efforts to crack down on the use of illegal vehicles in the city, police took more than a dozen ATVs and dirt bikes off the streets.

“Following yesterday’s press conference related to the ongoing nuisance of illegal vehicles being driven on city streets, Providence Police officers from various bureaus and units throughout the department conducted an operation specifically targeting this activity,” Col. Hugh Clements said Friday.

In addition to seizing 13 of those vehicles, police said they arrested five riders on various charges.

Wignor Estrella Payano, 33, was charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle, resisting arrest, and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

Esfrailay Ferreras-Gomez, 18, was charged with reckless driving and eluding police.

Johnathan Masa, 25, was charged with reckless driving, eluding police, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Luis Velez, 23, was charged with operating a stolen motor vehicle, which had been lifted from Newport, according to police.

Additionally, Velez was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and aggressive driving.

A 14-year-old boy was also charged with reckless driving and eluding police and sent to the R.I. Training School.

“A tremendous job was done by our officers in removing 13 potentially dangerous vehicles from our streets and apprehending five individuals,” Clements added. “Providence Police will continue to conduct these operations in the weeks ahead to focus on illegal and reckless activity.”

Police said additional summonses were issued for violations such as operation of an unregistered motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without a license, and aggressive driving. As officers approached these vehicles, the operators attempted to evade police by weaving in and out of traffic and onto sidewalks, according to police.