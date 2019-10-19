Providence police seeking recruits for next training academy

PROVIDENCE R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Police Department is looking for new recruits.

City officials on Friday kicked off a recruitment drive for the department’s 70th training academy.

“We are looking to recruit a bold, diverse and tenacious group of individuals to join the distinguished officers of the Providence Police Department,” Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré said. “The men and women who are selected as members of the 70th PPD Training Academy will endure rigorous training before becoming one of ‘Providence’s Finest,’ preparing them for a rewarding and challenging career protecting the streets of our city.”

Mayor Jorge Elorza said Providence has seen a decrease in crime in recent years thanks to the work of “one of the finest police departments in the nation.”

“If you or someone you know are looking for a rewarding experience in law enforcement, I encourage you to sign up today to become a part of this amazing department,” he added.

Applications must be submitted online along with the application fee by Dec. 31, 2019.

Officials said the selection process includes the following phases: physical fitness assessment, written examination, oral interview, background investigation, psychological evaluation, and a physical fitness pre-test. The academy lasts about 24 weeks and includes more than 812 hours of training.

“Serving as a police officer in Rhode Island’s capital city, the largest and most diverse department in the state, is a privilege and an honor that can only be attained by the best and the brightest individuals,” Col. Hugh Clements said. “A career in law enforcement requires strength, courage and the ability to adapt to and embrace new skills as our community continues to evolve. If you think you have what it takes to become a Providence Police Officer, don’t miss your chance, go online today and apply.”