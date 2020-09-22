Providence police seek tips in Tobey Street homicide investigation

Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Detectives in Providence are reaching out to the public for help as they continue to investigate a deadly shooting.

The victim, Kadeem Moore, 29, was shot in the parking lot of 25 Tobey St. around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, according to police. He later died at the hospital after undergoing surgery.

Police say the gunman got out of a vehicle, shot Moore, then got back in and fled the scene. Surveillance footage released by police shows the suspect wearing a white shirt and red pants.

Police believe that Moore and the shooter may have gotten into a fight in the surrounding neighborhood prior to the shooting.

Detectives are now working to identify the suspect and the location where that earlier confrontation may have taken place. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Fabio Zuena at (401) 243-6332 or fzuena@providenceri.gov or Detective Ray Majeau at (401) 243-6328 or rmajeau@providenceri.gov.

