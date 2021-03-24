Providence police seek suspects in Foxy Lady assault

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence detectives on Wednesday released surveillance images of men believed to have been involved in an assault earlier this month, hoping the public can help identify them.

According to police, two men were assaulted around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3, outside the Foxy Lady on Chalkstone Avenue. One of the victims suffered a serious head injury.

The suspects fled in two separate vehicles, police said: possibly a blue Ford Escape and a dark-colored Acura MDX.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Providence detectives at (401) 243-6406 or Detective Mark Hubbard at (401) 243-6306.