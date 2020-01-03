Providence police seek suspect in overnight assault

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A 19-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after an overnight assault on Admiral Street.

Sgt. Tim Pickering told Eyewitness News the assault stemmed from an altercation over a damaged vehicle. He said a man threw some type of object at the victim, hitting her in the stomach and causing a laceration.

Pickering said the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

He said police are still looking for the suspect, who he identified as Xavier Crespo. Pickering said detectives will determine at a later time what charges Crespo will face.