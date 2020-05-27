Providence police seek armed robbery victim

Live Now
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are working to track down one of the victims of an armed robbery that took place last week at a Providence gas station.

Lindsay Lague, a spokesperson for the Providence Police Department, said officers responded to a silent business alarm at the Broadway Express Mart on May 20.

The store clerk told police he and a customer were robbed at gunpoint, but the woman left before the officers arrived.

Anyone with information about the victim or the robbery is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Charles Vieira at (401) 243-6331 or cvieira@providenceri.gov.

