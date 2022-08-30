PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are searching for a teenage boy who’s been missing since Monday.

Nathan Para, 14, was last seen leaving his Aunt’s home on Michigan Avenue.

Para stands 6-foot-1 and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, black pants, white sneakers and a black fanny pack, police said.

His parents say he suffers from mental health issues and may be endangered.

Anyone who knows of Para’s whereabouts is asked to call police at (401) 272-3121.