PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police detectives are looking for the public’s help in finding a man who’s been missing since Friday.

Jose Silva, 36, is described as a Hispanic man who stands 5-foot-9 and weighs around 180 pounds, according to police. He has straight brown hair in a ponytail, a large dragon tattoo on his right arm, and multiple tattoos on his left arm.

Silva was last seen wearing a black jacket, jeans and black sneakers, police said, adding that he may be in the city’s West End neighborhood.

Anyone with information on Silva’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at (401) 272-3121.