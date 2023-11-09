PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police have found the 5-year-old girl who was reported missing late Wednesday night.

The girl was last seen around 11:15 p.m. on her family’s ring camera. Her mother called police about 30 minutes later to report her missing.

Officers were seen searching the area around the family’s home on Babcock Street, not far from Roger Williams Park.

Around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, police said she was found near the swan boat area of the park. No word on her condition.

Police said she is believed to be nonverbal, possibly due to autism.