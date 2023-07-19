PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Providence girl.

Police say 11-year-old Deboreth Vasquez has been missing since 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

She’s known to frequent the city’s West End, according to police, but she may also be in the Pawtucket area.

Vasquez stands 4 feet, 3 inches tall and has a thin build. Police say she was last seen wearing a red T-shirt and gray shorts.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Youth Services Bureau at (401) 272-3121.