Providence police searching for breaking-and-entering suspect

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect in a breaking-and-entering that occurred earlier this month.

Lindsay Lague, a spokesperson for the Providence Police Department, said the incident occurred on Nov. 5 in the Financial District, but did not specify whether it was a business or residence that was broken into.

Lague said the suspect was seen on surveillance video walking from the Financial District toward Kennedy Plaza.

The suspect is described as an older Black male with a mustache and was wearing a dark blue hat with a Polo emblem on it, as well as a striped shirt, gray vest and tan pants.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact Detective Teddy Michael by phone at (401) 243-6302 or via email at tmichael@providenceri.gov.