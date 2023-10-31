PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are working to track down the people accused of vandalizing two buildings in the city.

Officers responded Monday night to Textron on Westminster Street and found the words “Free Gaza” spray-painted in red on the building, along with red spots of paint.

Surveillance footage showed two people dressed in all black, with one using a white, blue, and green water gun.

There was another incident of graffiti with red paint at the Rhode Island School of Design Museum.

Police believe the incidents are connected, saying the same two suspects were described.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Providence police at (401) 272-3121.