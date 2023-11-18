PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police responded to a stabbing in Providence on Branch Avenue Saturday night.
Major David Lapatin confirmed a victim suffered a minor stab wound.
We don’t yet know if someone is in custody.
by: Paige Messier
