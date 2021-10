PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Thursday night in Providence.

Police responded to Massachusetts Avenue around 9 p.m.

A 12 News crew nearby said they could hear several gunshots go off.

Crime scene tape was seen blocking off a large area as officers placed at least 14 evidence markers on the ground. Multiple shell casings were also seen.

As of now, there is no word if anyone was hurt in the shooting.