PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway following a report of shots fired in Providence early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the area of March Street around 1:45 a.m.

A 12 News crew on scene saw officers putting up crime scene tape and investigating the area.

Detectives were seen roaming the blocked-off area looking for evidence. A vehicle at the scene was also surrounded by officers.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

This is the same area where a teenager was shot and killed in a parking lot on April 15.

