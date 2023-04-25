PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway following a report of shots fired in Providence early Tuesday morning.
Officers were called to the area of March Street around 1:45 a.m.
A 12 News crew on scene saw officers putting up crime scene tape and investigating the area.
Detectives were seen roaming the blocked-off area looking for evidence. A vehicle at the scene was also surrounded by officers.
It’s unclear if anyone was injured.
This is the same area where a teenager was shot and killed in a parking lot on April 15.
12 News has reached out for more information. Check back for updates.