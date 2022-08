PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the scene just after 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Dorr and Rill streets.

The victim was grazed in the neck by a bullet, according to police, and the suspect also needed medical attention.

Both were brought to the hospital but their current conditions are unknown.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.