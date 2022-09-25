PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — First responders in Providence had a busy morning, searching for a man who witnesses initially thought may be in the water.

Early Sunday morning, Providence Police say officers received reports of a car in the water near Gano Park Boat Launch.

Upon investigating, officers found a woman in wet clothing who said she was a passenger in the car. She told police that the driver, a man, purposely drove into the water after an argument.

The woman says she swam out of the water but did not know what happened to the man.

Providence Fire Department officials started searching the water for the man. A short time later, the man was seen in surveillance video walking on a nearby bike path.

Fire officials then discontinued their water search. Police later transported the woman on scene and towed the car from the water.