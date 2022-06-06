PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating two stabbings that happened within minutes of each other in Providence.

Officers were first called around 7:20 p.m. Sunday to a store on Cranston Street, where a woman told them she and her children were approached by a group of four teenage boys while shopping.

The woman said one of the boys, who was wearing a black ski mask, black hooded sweatshirt and black pants, came up to her child’s friend and the two got into an argument. The suspect then pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed the friend in the leg.

The four boys then ran off and the victim was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital, according to police.

Then, around 8:15 p.m., police responded to Capron Street where they found a trail of blood leading to the second floor of an apartment building and a 26-year-old man who had been stabbed.

The victim told the officers he fell on glass and cut himself, according to police. However, his girlfriend said he was leaning on a vehicle when someone they didn’t know confronted him about doing so, which led to a fight.

The man pulled out a pocket knife, police said, then stabbed the victim in the left hand. The victim refused to be taken to the hospital, according to police.

The suspect was described as a heavyset man in his late 40s who was wearing a gray T-shirt and shorts.