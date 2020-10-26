Providence police body cam videos show aftermath of officer-involved moped crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Police Department has released five body cam videos from last week’s officer-involved moped crash that left 24-year-old Jhamal Gonsalves in a coma.

Providence police and Mayor Jorge Elorza are holding a noon news conference to provide an update on the case.

12 News is streaming the briefing live on WPRI.com and through the WPRI 12 news app.

Gonsalves’ family was shown the video footage over the weekend, according to their attorney, Jude Kerrison.

One of the videos shows what appears to be the viewpoint of Officer Kyle Endres. The video, which does not have audio at first, starts with Endres driving and shows him turn the wheel quickly and try to get control of his cruiser. At that point, he exits the vehicle, runs over to Gonsalves and pulls him out from under a stop sign.

Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré explained that when a body camera is switched on, the audio begins recording, but the 30 seconds of video prior to that is also captured with no audio.

In the videos, officers can be heard telling each other now to remove Gonsalves’ helmet, since he was suffering from a head injury.

One of the videos shows officers administering Narcan to Gonsalves.

Warning: The below videos may be disturbing to some viewers. Story continues below.

“Due to his head injury, he was unconscious and experiencing some seizing and body posturing which the officers mistook for an overdose,” Kerrison said.

Gonsalves’ mother told 12 News she did not like the way the officer pulled her son and wants to know why.

“When they pulled him over and grabbed him off, I mean, the cop looked like he jumped out of his car and yanked him up like he was kind of like a rag doll and then just didn’t do nothing,” Tia Tribble said. “They didn’t proceed to try to do anything, it’s like they backed away. What was the point of yanking him and probably causing more damage to him then? Who knows.”

Last week, Paré released two videos showing the events leading up to the crash but said there is still no video evidence that clearly shows Endres hitting Gonsalves with his cruiser.

“We don’t have any video that shows that direct moment,” Elorza said during a sit-down interview with 12 News on Friday. “All of the video footage that has come to our attention, we’ve shared that publicly.”

Endres, a six-year veteran of the force, has since been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an investigation, which is being primarily conducted by the Providence Police Department.

The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office and Rhode Island State Police will also conduct independent reviews of the incident to ensure transparency.

As the investigation continues, Elorza asked any additional witnesses to come forward with new footage of the crash, adding that it would be “tremendously helpful.”

More to come.