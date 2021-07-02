Providence police release body cam footage of disturbance on Sayles Street; briefing at 9:30 am

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are expected to release more information about a neighborhood dispute that has many in the community outraged.

The police department released body camera footage Thursday night of Tuesday’s incident on Sayles Street. Residents claim several adults and children as young as a year old were beaten, pepper-sprayed, and shoved into the back of police cruisers.

Mayor Jorge Elorza, Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré, and Providence Police Chief Col. Hugh Clements are expected to speak about their investigation during a briefing at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

12 News plans to stream the briefing live right here.

An individual at the scene sent 12 News cell phone video that shows officers yelling at the residents and hitting some of them with their batons. One officer was seen pepper-spraying the crowd as officers attempted to detain someone on the sidewalk behind him.

Now, residents are demanding a public apology from the Providence Police Department and want the officers to be held accountable for their actions.

Paré said no disciplinary action has been taken against the officers involved, however, the incident remains under investigation.

In the body cam footage, officers can be heard discussing the situation, which they believed to be a feud between at least two households. Several of the residents could also be heard in the footage cursing at officers and one another throughout the ordeal.

“This is a complete disaster,” one officer can be heard saying. “These two houses hate each other.”

“You want to act like animals? I don’t want to hear it,” another officer exclaimed to one of his colleagues, referring to the residents.

Clements tells 12 News this is not the first time officers have been called to this neighborhood for disturbances.

“I will tell you we’ve been to that house in the last year and a half 42 times,” he said, adding that officers had been called to the neighborhood three times that night alone.

A police report obtained by 12 News says, “while police were attempting to disperse the crowd, numerous individuals became confrontational towards police and attempting to physically fight each other.”

It goes on to describe one woman punching a sergeant in the head, causing him to respond with a blow to the woman’s face.

When asked about why officers pepper-sprayed the residents, Clements said they were using it to create distance between them and the crowd, which had become hostile, while making an arrest.

Five people were arrested in the incident and charged with disorderly conduct, assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.