Providence police ID victim, arrest suspect in weekend shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A North Providence man has been charged with shooting and killing another man in Providence over the weekend.

The victim was identified Monday as David Camacho, 32, of Providence.

Camacho was shot multiple times on Julian Street around 3 a.m. Saturday, according to Providence Police Major David Lapatin.

He was taken by a private party to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Lapatin said that word got out to the suspect, Kenneth Hernandez, 32, of North Providence, that the police wanted to talk to him. Hernandez eventually called the police station to set up a time to talk.

After being interviewed for hours, Hernandez was charged with murder and is set to appear in court Monday afternoon.

An investigation revealed that Camacho and Hernandez were friends and were at a nightclub prior to the shooting. It is believed that the two men were in the same car heading to an after-party, with another car driving behind with two other friends, according to Lapatin.

Camacho was able to park his car on Julian Street, but there were no parking spots left for the second vehicle, Lapatin said.

When the second vehicle drove around the block for a place to park, they noticed both car doors were open, Camacho was laying in the road with several gunshot wounds, and Hernandez was nowhere to be found.

Lapatin says Hernandez’s motive remains unclear, but gathered enough evidence to charge him.

The shooting remains under investigation.