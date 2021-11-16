Providence police to provide 11 am update on body found

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police continue to investigate after a body was found Monday morning in the area of Route 6 in Providence.

Construction crews found the deceased male in the area of Magnolia and Troy streets.

Major David Lapatin has scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m. Tuesday to provide information on what they are calling a possible homicide.

Lapatin couldn’t elaborate on the extent of the person’s injuries, but said there was “enough to convince us that we should be looking more at a homicide than just a death.”

It’s unclear how long the body was there, but Lapatin believes it was not very long.

This story will be updated once more information is provided by police.