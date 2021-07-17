Providence police officer suspended for Sayles Street incident

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence police officer has been suspended for his alleged actions during an altercation among a large group of people late last month.

On the evening of Tuesday, June 29, police responded to a disturbance of what was described as of at least two households.

Video of the incident obtained by 12 News showed officers yelling at the residents and hitting some of them with their batons. One officer was seen pepper-spraying the crowd as officers attempted to detain someone on the sidewalk behind him.

Providence Police responded by saying they were reviewing the behavior of several officers on scene. Shortly after the incident, Target 12 learned that Sergeant Gregory Paolo had put in for retirement after he had been placed on administrative leave while the incident was investigated.

Then, Saturday morning, when asked if he could confirm an officer by the name of Patrick Hourahan was disciplined, Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré responded, “I can confirm the Officer was disciplined with a suspension of 10 days as a result of the Sayles St incident.” Paré added that Hourahan’s suspension was without pay.

In a news conference in the days following the incident, Paré said he wouldn’t comment on whether they believed appropriate force was used until the investigation was complete, but he added that there was no excuse for the language heard in the footage.

Body camera footage of the altercation has also been released to the public.

12 News has reached out to the union representing Providence police officers, Providence FOP Lodge #3, but has not heard back.

A GoFundMe set up to support Officer Hourahan raised more than $15,000 in less than 24 hours.