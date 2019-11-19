Providence police officer pleads not guilty to domestic assault

Officer Craig Amado, standing to the right of his attorney, is arraigned on a count of domestic simple assault.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence police officer arrested last week for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Craig Amado was arraigned in Providence District Court on Tuesday on a misdemeanor count of domestic simple assault.

Police have accused Amado, 28, of slapping his 22-year-old girlfriend and forcing her to the ground after she borrowed his car without permission. The two have a 6-month-old baby together, according to police.

The report says the girlfriend told police that Amado sent her threatening text messages after she borrowed the car. There was then a physical altercation when she got home.

Amado allegedly became aggressive and pushed the girlfriend, according to the report, who pushed him back. The report says he “turned around and tried to punch her in the face, but missed.”

Amado then “slapped her in the left side of the head three times,” and the girlfriend said she was “taken to the ground forcefully and that he put her arm behind her back.”

The girlfriend kicked Amado in the groin to break free, according to the report, and Amado left and drove away in his car.

Amado, who has only been a police officer since June, was suspended with pay pending an internal investigation.

Amado did not return a phone call requesting comment. His attorney, Norman Landroche, could not immediately be reached.

Amado is free on his own recognizance and is due back in court on Dec. 10. He has been ordered to have no contact with his girlfriend.