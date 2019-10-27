Providence police officer injured in hit-and-run

Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a hit-and-run that sent a police officer to the hospital with injuries early Sunday morning.

Police say Patrolman David Sepe was assisting a motorist whose car had broken down on Raymond Street near Chalkstone Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

That’s when another motorist struck him. He was briefly pinned and dragged against his cruiser before hitting his head on the ground, according to Deputy Chief Thomas Verdi.

Police say the vehicle that struck Patrolman Sepe fled the scene at a high rate of speed. It’s described as a dark colored sedan with out-of-state registration.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call Providence police.

Patrolman Sepe was treated and released from Rhode Island Hospital. He is now recovering from a mild concussion.

