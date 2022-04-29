PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people were rushed to the hospital after a crash involving a Providence Police cruiser overnight.

Police say the two cars were traveling north on Silver Spring Street just after midnight when the vehicle crashed into the cruiser.

At the scene, the cruiser was seen damaged with its back tires on the sidewalk. The other vehicle was hundreds of feet away with damage in a parking lot.

The male officer and the woman driver of the other vehicle were both taken to the hospital with injuries that appear to be non-life-threatening.

“Right now it’s under investigation,” Lt. Luis San Lucas. “Speeding and possibly impairment are involved.”

No word on any charges at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.